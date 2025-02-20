NLGFC asked to increase beneficiaries, money

Kamsikili – increase the number of people in the projects

Councillor Sekelani Kamsikili of Kapote Ward, T/A Chingala, has appealed to the board of directors of the National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC) to consider increasing number of beneficiaries of the projects.

Lilongwe District Council held a tour for the committee’s board of directors to Kapote Ward T/A Chingala in Mitundu, Lilongwe to appreciate the projects being implemented through climate change smart, public works, and social cash transfer.

During the tour, Kamsikili who represented the legislator for the area Binton Kusaila appealed that T/A Chingala is a big area requiring an increase in the number of beneficiaries.

“My people are not lazy. They are working so hard. What is needed here is to increase the number of people in the projects so that many people will benefit from it, and I am also asking NLGFC to consider raising the amount people receive considering the devaluation of kwacha” Kamsikili appealed.

T/A Chingala is located in Dzalanyama forest which has been affected by wanton cutting down of trees for charcoal, and the three projects have benefited 1,605 families.