spot_img
Thursday, February 20, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestNLGFC asked to increase beneficiaries, money
LatestNational

NLGFC asked to increase beneficiaries, money

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Kamsikili – increase the number of people in the projects

Councillor Sekelani Kamsikili of Kapote Ward, T/A Chingala, has appealed to the board of directors of the National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC) to consider increasing number of beneficiaries of the projects.

Lilongwe District Council held a tour for the committee’s board of directors to Kapote Ward T/A Chingala in Mitundu, Lilongwe to appreciate the projects being implemented through climate change smart, public works, and social cash transfer. 

During the tour, Kamsikili who represented the legislator for the area Binton Kusaila appealed that T/A Chingala is a big area requiring an increase in the number of beneficiaries.

“My people are not lazy. They are working so hard. What is needed here is to increase the number of people in the projects so that many people will benefit from it, and I am also asking NLGFC to consider raising the amount people receive considering the devaluation of kwacha” Kamsikili appealed.

T/A Chingala is located in Dzalanyama forest which has been affected by wanton cutting down of trees for charcoal, and the three projects have benefited 1,605 families.

Previous article
Business in Detail Magazine Set to Host Blantyre Business Expo
Next article
MPs Congratulate Speaker on IPU Appointment
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv