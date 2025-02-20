spot_img
Thursday, February 20, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestMPs Congratulate Speaker on IPU Appointment
Latest

MPs Congratulate Speaker on IPU Appointment

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In a show of support and admiration, Members of Parliament congratulated Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, on her recent appointment as a Member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Task Force on peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine.

Ken Kandodo, Malawi’s Leader of Delegation to the 148th IPU General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, made the announcement during a presentation on the delegation report in Parliament on Wednesday.

Kandodo revealed that IPU President Tulia Ackson had appointed Speaker Gotani Hara to acknowledge Malawi’s efforts in promoting peace, stability, and international cooperation.

Previous article
NLGFC asked to increase beneficiaries, money
Next article
MACRA GATE: Concerned Citizens Fume as Leader Kambanje Delegates Wife to Official Tour
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv