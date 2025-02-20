MPs Congratulate Speaker on IPU Appointment

In a show of support and admiration, Members of Parliament congratulated Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, on her recent appointment as a Member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Task Force on peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine.

Ken Kandodo, Malawi’s Leader of Delegation to the 148th IPU General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, made the announcement during a presentation on the delegation report in Parliament on Wednesday.

Kandodo revealed that IPU President Tulia Ackson had appointed Speaker Gotani Hara to acknowledge Malawi’s efforts in promoting peace, stability, and international cooperation.