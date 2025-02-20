MACRA GATE: Concerned Citizens Fume as Leader Kambanje Delegates Wife to Official Tour

A controversy has erupted within the Concerned Citizens People Power Movement after its leader, Edward Kambanje, delegated his wife, Beatrice, to attend a disinformation tracking system familiarization tour in Ghana.

The tour, organized by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), aims to showcase the system’s functionality, which Malawi is considering procuring.

Movement members are outraged, demanding Kambanje’s immediate resignation.

Osman Dagiya, the movement’s operations manager, condemned Kambanje’s decision, stating that Beatrice is not a member of the movement and was assigned without consulting fellow members.

“This is a betrayal. He did not consult us, and we were not aware that his wife was going to represent us,” Dagiya said.

Kambanje defends his decision, insisting that Beatrice is a trusted member of the movement, voted for by the executive.

“The person we sent is our trusted member, and we are hopeful that she will represent us well.

“This is not the first time we have delegated her to represent us—she was voted for by our esteemed executive. And being my wife, does that mean she cannot work with us?” Kambanje questioned.

He also wondered why his movement was being singled out, pointing out that other organizations, such as ICTAM and the Parliamentary Committee on Media, also sent representatives to the tour.

“Several stakeholders are part of this trip, including ICTAM, the Parliamentary Committee on Media, and journalists from different media houses. Were they questioned on the criteria used to select their representatives? Or is it that everyone on this trip has been ‘bought’ and must now resign?” Kambanje asked.

The Concerned Citizens People Power Movement initially opposed the procurement of the disinformation tracking system but later shifted its stance after engaging with MACRA.

The controversy has sparked internal tensions, with Kambanje attributing the calls for his resignation to internal jealousy.