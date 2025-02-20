Chidale qualifies for Magical Kenya Open, hails NBS Bank for support

Malawi’s professional golfer, Paul Chidale has qualified for the prestigious Magical Kenya Open, which takes off today and closes on Sunday at Muthaiga Golf Club.

According to Europetour.com, Chidale secured his spot by delivering an impressive second-round score of 71 during qualifiers held on Monday, becoming one of only three professionals to advance.

In an interview with Chidale, he attributed the achievement to the unrelenting support of his lead sponsors- NBS Bank.

“Over the years, NBS Bank has consistently backed my participation in various regional tournaments, providing essential financial assistance for travel and upkeep. I am deeply appreciative of the caring Bank” said Chidale.

NBS Bank Head of Marketing Stella Hara was elated with Chidale’s achievement saying they have provided extra resources to the golfer to go all the way and win the tournament.

“At NBS Bank, we believe in championing Malawian talent and enabling them to shine on international platforms. Paul’s journey to the Kenya Open is proof that with the right support, our athletes can compete at the highest levels. We are proud to stand behind him as he makes history for Malawi,” said Hara.

NBS Bank’s commitment to nurturing local talent extends beyond golf. Recently, the Bank unveiled a K1 billion sponsorship package for National Division football League, demonstrating its dedication to the development of sports in Malawi.