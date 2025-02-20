CCAP Nkhoma Synod endorses Vitumbiko Mumba’s extraordinary works

The Minister of Labour, Honourable Vitumbiko AZ Mumba, Pr Eng, on Wednesday had a courtesy call with the leadership of the Nkhoma Synod of the CCAP church.

Led by the Synod Moderator, Rev. Masona Tembo- Kaluluma and General Secretary, Rev. Vasco Kachipapa, the delegation congratulated the Minister for his appointment.

The moderator said their visit was compelled by the recent unearthing of labour malpractices through the high level labour inspections led by the Minister.

He said that the church was shocked to learn of the unfavourable working conditions workers in the country are being subjected to and has commended the Ministry for the direction it has taken to bring to light issues affecting Malawians in their places of work.

“We are very pleased with the recent noise made by the Ministry in revealing the unfair labour practices happening in the country and we pledge to support with the advocacy towards the advancement of workers rights in the country, well knowing that some of them are our own members in the church.”

“However, we have noted that the Ministry has for a long time been failing to fully fulfil its mandate due to low funding and we can only hope for a turnaround in provision of resources to the Ministry for the betterment of our labour force,” said Tembo-Kaluluma.

The Synod has since urged people in the country to avoid politicising issues of labour injustices saying workers rights are human rights and should be treated as such.

In his remarks, Minister Mumba thanked the Synod leadership for showing interest to support the advancement of the Ministry’s mandate.

He said the Ministry of Labour remains one of the most critical ones for it provides the labour force necessary for the country’s economic growth.

According to the Minister, optimum use of labour skills can not happen where workers are being subjected to unfavourable working conditions.

For this reason, he said his Ministry plans to conduct a workers rights awareness month in May, to address the current knowledge gaps on workers rights issues amongst workers in the country.

The church has since pledged to partner with the Ministry in the advancement of the decent work and workers rights agenda in the country.