Business in Detail Magazine Set to Host Blantyre Business Expo

Business leaders and entrepreneurs are gearing up for the Blantyre Business Expo, set to take place on February 21, 2025, at the Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.

The event, organized by Business in Detail Magazine, promises to be a premier platform for business networking, growth and success.

According to Kenphord Mdima, a senior member of Business in Detail Magazine, all is set for the event.

“We are excited to bring together top Malawian business gurus, lawyers, and entrepreneurs to share insights on how to succeed in business,” Mdima said.

The event will feature a business talk and awards presentation, with renowned speaker Haroon Sacraine delivering a keynote address on “Youth Leadership in Business: Developing Entrepreneurial Mindsets.”

Other topics to be discussed include investment opportunities for youth, business networking and the business environment in Malawi.

The Blantyre Business Expo will also provide a platform for Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their products and services.

“We encourage SMEs to participate and take advantage of this opportunity to network and grow their businesses,” Mdima added.

Tickets for the event are available, with prices ranging from MK30,000 for students to MK300,000 for corporate tables.

Interested participants can contact 0996 535 234 to secure their tickets.

The Blantyre Business Expo is poised to be a game-changer for businesses in Malawi, providing a unique opportunity for networking, growth, and success.