Presidential aspirant Zalira promises to bring down maize prices from K0.1 million to K10,000

Malawians will be buying a 50Kg bag of maize at K10,000 from September this year if they elect Mussa Zalira as president of Malawi.

Currently, the bag is sold at K100,000, with many failing to afford it.

According to Malawian Dream Party (MDP) President Mussa Zalira, his party plans to operate its own farms to produce enough food and ensure food security for all Malawians.

“It is disheartening to see a 50Kg bag of maize selling at a whopping MK100,000. Most Malawians can’t afford this,” Zalira posted on Facebook.

Zalira said his party will use mechanized farming and locally produced organic fertilizer to grow enough maize to feed the whole nation.

“We will be selling a 50kg bag of maize at MK10,000. Our maize, our price,” he said.

Zalira emphasized that his party will not politicize food and will bring down the maize price using simple solutions.

The MDP president also hinted at reducing the price of cooking oil from MK46,000 per 5-liter bottle to MK7,000 per 5-liter bottle, detailing the plan in his next post.

Malawians are currently facing hard economic times, with prices of goods skyrocketing every day.

The cost of living has become unbearable for many, with basic commodities such as maize, cooking oil, and sugar being sold at exorbitant prices.