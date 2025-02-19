NANKHUMWA BREAKS BARRIERS, As he makes inroads in Rural Central Region

Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, President of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is continuing to assert his dominance in Malawi’s political landscape. Proving to be a force to be reckoned with, he is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for power.

The once MCP stronghold is now rapidly becoming the PDP’s backyard, thanks to Nankhumwa’s exceptional leadership and strategic brilliance. Notably, the youthful politician has yet to embark on large-scale rallies. Instead, his focus is on grassroots party followers and registered voters.

Nankhumwa’s widespread appeal, particularly among rural masses, has left many in awe, including his political adversaries. Despite being labeled a “briefcase party” by some Malawians and major media houses, the PDP has defied expectations. Nankhumwa’s grasp of grassroots politics, honed through years of experience, has given him a unique advantage.

As the PDP approaches its first anniversary, Nankhumwa has successfully established a network of grassroots structures across the country. He is now on a nationwide tour to strengthen these structures, engaging with authentic party members and registered voters in their villages. This personalized approach is rare among political leaders, let alone presidential candidates.

The PDP’s impressive showings in Mchinji and Lilongwe Rural hint at a potential surprise come September 17th, 2025. If Nankhumwa maintains his current strategy and momentum, his chances of securing the presidency are higher than expected. Under Nankhumwa’s leadership, the PDP is undoubtedly on the right trajectory.

Lt.Gen.Frlk Bin Ali