Mukhito Presents Himself To LL City Centre Constituency: ‘Tell MCP, the Landlord Is Here’

Former Police Chief, Peter Mukhito, who is now Secretary General for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday presented himself to Lilongwe City Centre Constituency, where he intends to run for a parliamentary seat.

Addressing the constituency leaders and supporters, Mukhito said the current leadership challenges and myriad social and economic hardships have forced him into active politics.

“When they told Malawians that DPP was failing, we thought they had something new up their sleeves, but all they have achieved is taking the country many steps backward. Life has become unbearable and people can nolonger hold it.

“Still, this is the pain we must take to the ballot come 16 September, to vote for the hope that DPP is known for. We have not only listened to your cries, but we are putting plans ready to bail this county out of the mess MCP has put us,” said Mukhito.

He added: “Tell the neibough, MCP, that the landlord is here”.

Mukhito then urged the constituents to vote for him to bring about positive change to the area.

He said his vision for the constituency aligns with the DPP’s commitment to promoting hope, peace, and unity in Malawi.

He also rallied support for DPP Councillors and President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, emphasizing the need for a leadership that prioritizes the well-being of all Malawians.