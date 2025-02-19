MCP warns against independent bids

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has issued a warning to its losing candidates in the primary elections, urging them not to stand as independent candidates in the upcoming September polls.

This warning comes after Dr. John Paul, the party’s Treasurer General, won the Mchinji West primary elections with a significant margin of 942 votes.

Maxwell Thyolera, the party’s director of political affairs, emphasized the importance of unity and support for the winning candidate.

He encouraged the losing contestants to put aside their personal ambitions and work towards cementing the party’s support ahead of the September elections.

In other developments, Daniel Kachikoti emerged victorious in the Boma ward primary elections, securing 402 votes, while Esnart Chitawo won the Msachembe ward primary elections with 351 votes.

The MCP’s stance on independent candidates is not new, as the party has previously courted independent MPs to join its ranks.