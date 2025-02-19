MCP Rejects Ex-DPP Veep Chikale, Suffers Humiliating Defeat

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Central Region Zeria Chakale has suffered a crushing defeat in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections in Dowa West constituency.

Chakale, who defected to the MCP from the DPP, secured a mere 5 votes, while Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi emerged victorious with 612 votes.

The unofficial results, which have been agreed upon by all monitors representing the candidates, also saw Aida Mchenga secure 280 votes, Maxwell Mkwapatira with 103 votes, and Mphatso Pheleni with 15 votes.

Chakale’s defeat comes as a significant blow to her political ambitions, especially considering her high-profile defection from the DPP to the MCP.

Her resignation from the DPP was seen as a major setback for the party, which has been facing significant challenges in recent years.

Chakale had cited personal reasons for her resignation, but it was widely speculated that she had grown disillusioned with the DPP’s internal divisions and conflicts.

Her decision to join the MCP was seen as a strategic move to revive her political career, but her humiliating defeat in the primary elections has raised questions about her future in politics.