spot_img
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestMCP Rejects Ex-DPP Veep Chikale, Suffers Humiliating Defeat
LatestPolitics

MCP Rejects Ex-DPP Veep Chikale, Suffers Humiliating Defeat

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Central Region Zeria Chakale has suffered a crushing defeat in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections in Dowa West constituency.

Chakale, who defected to the MCP from the DPP, secured a mere 5 votes, while Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi emerged victorious with 612 votes.

The unofficial results, which have been agreed upon by all monitors representing the candidates, also saw Aida Mchenga secure 280 votes, Maxwell Mkwapatira with 103 votes, and Mphatso Pheleni with 15 votes.

Chakale’s defeat comes as a significant blow to her political ambitions, especially considering her high-profile defection from the DPP to the MCP.

Her resignation from the DPP was seen as a major setback for the party, which has been facing significant challenges in recent years.

Chakale had cited personal reasons for her resignation, but it was widely speculated that she had grown disillusioned with the DPP’s internal divisions and conflicts.

Her decision to join the MCP was seen as a strategic move to revive her political career, but her humiliating defeat in the primary elections has raised questions about her future in politics.

Previous article
MCP warns against independent bids
Next article
NANKHUMWA BREAKS BARRIERS, As he makes inroads in Rural Central Region
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv