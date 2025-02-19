spot_img
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
spot_img
FLA commend Champions Stadium owner's football development passion

Kalua – Mr Kabvina is one of the stakeholders who recognize the importance of developing football

By Alinafe Nyanda

Football Legends Association (FLA) has commended the owner of Champions Stadium in Mponela, Msaiwale King Kabvina for initiatives meant to boost the growth of the sport in the country.

Speaking today in an interview ahead of MK20 million Champions Cup finals on Sunday, FLA board chair Jim Kalua applaud Kabvina for initiating the competition which is going to promote the development of Malawi football game.

Kalua said the cup will bring the game of football closer to the fans especially to the ever-growing football lovers in Mponera and the surrounding districts.

“As football legends we are grateful with the invitation, since football development is a massive responsibility which requires interested stakeholders to work together. It’s an open secret that Mr Kabvina is one of the stakeholders who recognize the importance of developing football, but also to spread the positive impact of sport in society,” he said.

Malawi football legends will play against Mponela Legends as curtain raiser, before newly TNM promoted teams Blue Eagles and Ekhaya FC entertain each other at Champions Stadium in Mponela, Dowa district.

Kalua who is well known as JK is expected to be the guest of honor during the event.

