CRFA end-of-the-season awards ceremony today

Manda – it will be an event to remember

By Alinafe Nyanda

The Chipiku Stores CRFA Premier league is today expected to hold its delayed 2024 awards ceremony at Malawi Police Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Confirming the development on Tuesday, CRFA general secretary Antonio Manda said preparations were at advanced stage, adding that this will be an event to remember.

“The much-anticipated ceremony will be held on Wednesday afternoon ‚ 19 February 2025 at area 30 in Lilongwe and among other things will reward the big achievers of last season,” he said

According to Manda Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya is expected to grace the occasion.