spot_img
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestCRFA end-of-the-season awards ceremony today
LatestSports

CRFA end-of-the-season awards ceremony today

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Manda – it will be an event to remember

By Alinafe Nyanda

The Chipiku Stores CRFA Premier league is today expected to hold its delayed 2024 awards ceremony at Malawi Police Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Confirming the development on Tuesday, CRFA general secretary Antonio Manda said preparations were at advanced stage, adding that this will be an event to remember.

“The much-anticipated ceremony will be held on Wednesday afternoon ‚ 19 February 2025 at area 30 in Lilongwe and among other things will reward the big achievers of last season,” he said

According to Manda Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya is expected to grace the occasion.

Previous article
Presidential aspirant Zalira promises to bring down maize prices from K0.1 million to K10,000
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv