BREAKING NEWS: Pope’s “funeral” begins in Rome

…..Vatican Prepares for Worst as Pope Francis’ Condition Remains Complex

The Vatican has begun preparations for Pope Francis’ potential passing, with rehearsals reportedly underway for his funeral.

The 88-year-old Pope, who was rushed to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday, has developed pneumonia in both lungs and remains in a “complex” condition.

According to a statement from the Vatican, Pope Francis underwent a chest CT scan, which revealed the onset of bilateral pneumonia.

He has also been diagnosed with asthmatic bronchitis, requiring corticosteroid antibiotics.

The Pope’s condition has sparked concerns over his succession, with Vatican officials acknowledging the possibility of his passing.

“He may not die now, but of course, he will eventually,” a Vatican official said.

“He’s an 88-year-old man with lung issues, and we all die.”

Pope Francis has reportedly told his close aides that he may not survive pneumonia and has begun making preparations for his legacy.

The Swiss Guard, responsible for guarding the Pope, is said to be practicing his funeral, with personnel under curfew as they prepare for the pontiff’s potential passing.

As the Vatican prepares for the worst, Pope Francis’ health remains a major concern.

Despite his condition, the Pope has continued to work on important projects and assign key positions, ensuring a smooth transition in the event of his passing.