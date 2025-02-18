Youths encouraged to seek God for lasting greatness

Tsukani – lasting greatness comes only through God’s power

By Alinafe Nyanda

Teen Missions Malawi country coordinator Miscious Tsukani, has called on youths to embrace God and align their lives with his purpose to help them achieve true greatness.

He made the plea in an interview on the sidelines of 2025 Lords Boot Camp set to take place in August this year in the districts of Salima, Rumphi, Mangochi and Nsanje.

Tsukani emphasised that lasting greatness comes only through God’s power and not through worldly or deceptive means.

“I would like encourage youths in the country to put their faith in God if they are to achieve success in their journey of life as they desire to grow spiritually in the Lord,” he said.

Tsukani reiterated the ministry’s commitment to capturing the hearts of youths for God, through Bible studies and vocational skills with good moral behavior in future ministry.

Former Teen Missions member Alexiois M’bwana highlighted that the organization prioritises the positive transformation of youth lives, ensuring they fulfil God’s purpose.

M’bwana stressed the importance of aligning with God’s agenda, among young people, stating that a life centered on prayer and Godly principles leads to enduring success.

He therefore encouraged parents and guardians to consider sending they children to this year’s camp as registration for participants will commence in April.

Teen Missions International is an interdenominational Christian mission organization specializing in running short-term mission trips for youth, teenager, and adult participation.

The organization was started in 1970 in Ohio and later moved its headquarters to Florida, USA and the first camp in Malawi was run in 1988 in Malingunde, Lilongwe before relocating to Chipoka, Salima in 1995.

The Salima base, is home to three annual Boot Camps and a Bible, Missionary & Work (BMW) Training Center.