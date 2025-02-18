What is happening around you Mr President?

By Charles Govati

Bwana State President,

These things are repeating themselves again and again.

Someone gave you the president cooked figures on creation of million jobs. Someone cheated you the president on Bridgin Foundation “khrisimasi yabwera mofulumira”. Someone told you the president kuti ndege inafika ku Mzuzu Airport and was turned back. Now someone cheated you the president on zitukuko zomwe doesn’t exist. And no heads have rolled. No one has been sacked or fired. 🙌🙌🙌! Noo noo nooo bwana, do something please to save your face!

Now on top of all this you also added salt to the wounds of the Chilima family by saying that you also do not have answers on what happened to the Dornier Accident in the SONA! ? Eishhh! So Justice Jabber Alide and the Dornier Commission of Inquiry also cheated you?

Then we have the Chizuma 4am arrest which you also claimed you did know of the arrest nor were you informed. Who is cheating you Mr State President? So Justice Twea and his Chizuma Commission of Inquiry did also not tell you as to who issued iistructions to arrest Chizuma 4am and you went ahead to promote the whistle blower?

What is happening arround you Mr State President?

Koma pepani, Zinthu sizili bwino! Bodza mwa chulutsa!