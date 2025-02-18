SONA: Punish Lie Peddlers

By Concerned Citizen

The recent State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Chakwera has left Malawians surprised and disappointed.

A presidential address is expected to be objective, but unfortunately, this SONA fell short. Not only did it fail to address the most pressing issues, such as maize scarcity, fuel shortages, and inflation, but it also contained misinformation.

This is a concerning development, as it undermines the credibility of the president and his administration. It’s unacceptable that those responsible for preparing the presidential speech could be so reckless with facts. One can’t help but wonder if this was a deliberate attempt to mislead the nation.

Mr. President, with all due respect, it’s imperative that you take swift action against those who are compromising your integrity. It’s time to surround yourself with competent and trustworthy individuals who share your vision for Malawi.

The SONA was an opportunity to address the real challenges facing Malawians, such as food insecurity, economic hardship, and lack of access to basic necessities. Instead, it seemed like a missed chance to demonstrate your administration’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens.

Malawians are no longer willing to accept empty promises or misleading information. They demand transparency, accountability, and effective leadership.

It’s time for your administration to step up and deliver.I wish you all the best in your endeavors to serve Malawi.