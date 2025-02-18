Silver sign former Wanderes, Bullets defender Sambani

Sambani – delighted to be handed an opportunity

By Alinafe Nyanda

On Tuesday Silver Strikers football club completed their second major signing in the current transfer window by capturing veteran left-back Precious Sambani.

The veteran full-back penned a two-year deal and he is Silvers fourth major signing after the Area 47 club recruited highly rated players Sam Adeyemi, Felix Demakude and Festus Dhuwe a few days ago.

Addressing journalists, the former Wanderes and Bullets player said he is delighted to be handed an opportunity to join a club of Silver’s calibre.

“It’s a great honor. It’s a great responsibility. Silver Strikers is a big club with great ambitions and I want to help the team win trophies this season and beyond,” said Sambani

Sambani who was about to join newly promoted Ekhaya FC, is seen as a perfect replacement for Mark Fodya, who left the central bankers after the expiry of his contract last season.

Sports analyst Willy Chabwinja describe Sambani as one of the most decorated footballers in the country, saying he will add options in defence for Silver while increasing competition for left bank position.

Chabwinja gave his seal of approval on the defender’s signing, lauding his experience in winning trophies as one of the main reasons he has been brought in by the TNM Super League Champions.