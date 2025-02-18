Prophet Mbewe’s LEF Party Invites Chakwera to Elective Convention

In a surprise move, the Liberation for Economic Freedom (LEF) party, led by Prophet David Mbewe, has extended an invitation to President Lazarus Chakwera to attend its elective convention on April 4.

This gesture comes despite the party’s previous criticisms of the president’s leadership.

According to Aaron Silanga, the party’s national publicity secretary, the invitation is a demonstration of the party’s commitment to inclusivity and goodwill.

“We have invited President Chakwera, as well as all former presidents, to join us at our elective convention,” Silanga said during a press briefing in Blantyre.

The convention will see party members vying for various positions, including the presidency, vice presidency, and regional presidencies.

Aspirants for the top spot will be required to pay a nomination fee of 2 million kwacha for men and 1 million kwacha for women.

Notably, Prophet Mbewe had previously expressed disappointment in President Chakwera’s leadership, calling for his resignation.