NBM plc, youth organisation plant 2,000 trees in Ntcheu 

As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc in partnership with Chibwana Youth Organisation have planted 2,000 trees at Muonekera Mountain in Ntcheu.

The development comes barely days after National Bank donated K7.5 million to the youth organisation to facilitate the reforestation drive on the mountain.

The funds were allocated to purchasing tree seedlings and providing protective gear for the youths involved in the project.

Speaking during the tree planting activity on Saturday, Inkosi Ya Makosi Gomani V, patron of Chibwana Youth Organisation, praised NBM plc for its generous support.

He emphasized that the contribution will help the organization achieve its goal of expanding reforestation efforts on the mountain.

“This funding is a game-changer for our project. We have already made significant strides, and this contribution will help us accelerate our efforts. The commitment of the National Bank of Malawi sets a good example for other institutions to support environmental conservation,” he commended.

Echoing this sentiment, Team Leader for Ntcheu National Bank Service Centre, Christopher Chitseko, reaffirmed the Bank’s dedication to environmental preservation.

“At National Bank of Malawi, we believe in giving back to the community, and protecting the environment is a key focus. We are urging the community to protect these trees for future emulation,” he said.

Since its founding in 2018, Chibwana Youth Organization has successfully planted and protected 54,000 trees on the mountain.