Hongsheng Packaging Suspended over Working Condition Concerns

Minister of Labour, Vitumbiko Mumba, has suspended operations at Hongsheng Packaging Limited for Seven working days for the company to address some working conditions concerns.

The company, owned by some Chinese nationals recycles plastics and weave plastic sacks.

After making a surprise tour of the company on Tuesday, Mumba further ordered the company to employ a Safety Health Officer, Human Resource officer and Finance officer to handle issues of safety, finance and work environment of employees at the company.

On the financial aspect, employees in the weaving section are receiving K1 per plastic sack they weave, which Mumba has condemned as exploitation.

Mumba has further ordered Hongsheng Packaging Limited to employ all temporary workers on permanent basis, saying a company huge as Hongsheng should not rely on engaging people through piece work.