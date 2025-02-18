EthCo plants 1000 trees at Majiga school

Ethanol Company (EthCo), a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation Limited (PCL) has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental conservation after planting 1000 trees at Majiga Primary School in Nkhotakota over the weekend.

EthCo Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lusubilo Chakaniza said they decided to work with primary pupils so that they can inculcate the spirit of preserving the environment in the learners as they grow.

“At EthCo, we are a company that promotes clean energy through our products like gel fuel and ethanol, the aim is to preserve the environment. We all saw how floods caused damage at Dwangwa last year. The damage affected all companies working here, including EthCo, and we thought we should intensify the drive for ecosystem restoration through planting more trees to avoid such occurrences in future,” she said.

Chakaniza further indicated that the company will continue to undertake such afforestation activities in various places.

In his remarks, Majiga Primary School Headteacher, Bolings Kamanga commended EthCo for the support.

“One of the lessons we teach these pupils is about trees and how to take care of them. These trees therefore give us a better platform for practical lessons on such topics. We are grateful to EthCo,” he said.

Nkhotakota District Council Director of Planning and Development, Dave Kapolo also hailed the company for such initiatives.

“One of the major problems in our district is deforestation due to activities like charcoal burning. Now to find that EthCo has joined us in our afforestation drive, it is something we should be grateful for,” he said.

The country is in the National Forestry season which runs from December to April every year.