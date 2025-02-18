Community participation key in projects implementation

Mnjemu- addressing members of the community

By Alinafe Nyanda

People in Salima north constituency have been urged to play a crucial role in overseeing all projects taking place in their area.

Maxwell Mnjemu, a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspiring candidate made the remarks during inspection of Ndonda-Makiyoni bridge which he is constructing in Salima North Constituency.

Mnjemu observed that if the community members are not proactive in the conceptualization and implementation of projects established near them, may not get value for their money.

He called upon communities to exercise their constitutional right and responsibility to put on toes the leaders of the day in order to speed up such projects.

“Accountability and transparency will come if you participate in the decision-making process of all these projects in our county not only in Salima North,” he said.

Mnjemu also urged traditional leaders to unite and work for the common good of the people ahead of 2025 general elections on 16 September.

He also commended the community for they support as he starts the new journey in his political career, saying they should vote for President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for the sound and visionary leadership.

According to Mnjemu, Ndonda-Makiyoni bridge will go a long way in promoting development and growth in agriculture, health, education among residents.