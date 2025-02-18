Chakwera’s SONA: A blame game to mask his failures

President Lazarus Chakwera has once again used his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to shift blame for his administration’s glaring failures onto the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government. Instead of presenting tangible solutions to Malawi’s economic crisis, collapsing public services, and skyrocketing cost of living, he resorted to the same tired rhetoric—excuses and scapegoating. It’s a shame!

Nearly four years in power, Chakwera has failed to deliver on his promises. The economy is in free fall, businesses are closing, and Malawians are struggling to afford basic necessities. Corruption scandals are rampant in his administration, while the country remains stuck in a cycle of mismanagement and broken leadership. Yet, instead of taking responsibility, he continues to live in the past, using DPP as a convenient excuse for his own incompetence. It’s a shame that a leader who promised so much has delivered so little.

Malawi deserves leadership that is proactive, decisive, and focused on solutions. Chakwera’s speech proves one thing—his government is out of ideas, out of touch, and running out of time. Malawians are tired of excuses; they need results. Enough is enough!