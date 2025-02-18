spot_img
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestAckson Kalaile Banda Joints Parliamentary Service Commission
LatestPolitics

Ackson Kalaile Banda Joints Parliamentary Service Commission

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Mzimba South East Parliamentarian, Ackson Kalaile Banda has been appointed as a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission.

Kalaile Banda who is Peoples Party (PP) legislator replaces Nkhatabay South East parliamentarian, Noah Chimpeni who was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Health.

The house has also approved the name of Joshua Malango MP for Dedza Central East as a member of the Pan African Parliament replacing Lilongwe East legislator. Ezekiel Ching’oma who is now the Minister of Homeland Security.

Previous article
Youths encouraged to seek God for lasting greatness
Next article
Community participation key in projects implementation
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv