Ackson Kalaile Banda Joints Parliamentary Service Commission

Mzimba South East Parliamentarian, Ackson Kalaile Banda has been appointed as a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission.

Kalaile Banda who is Peoples Party (PP) legislator replaces Nkhatabay South East parliamentarian, Noah Chimpeni who was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Health.

The house has also approved the name of Joshua Malango MP for Dedza Central East as a member of the Pan African Parliament replacing Lilongwe East legislator. Ezekiel Ching’oma who is now the Minister of Homeland Security.