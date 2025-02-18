Absenteeism Haunts Parliament

Hight absenteeism rate has hit Malawi Parliament, with about 140 Legislators missing from the 193 chamber at the start of business on Tuesday.

Leader of the House in Parliament Richard Chimwendo Banda

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda had to eequested for a roll call after observing widespread absenteeism by Members of Parliament.

The roll call revealed that only 51 Members of Parliament were present.

According to Banda, nearly all MPs with questions listed on the order paper for oral responses from ministers were not in the house.

Absenteeism has been haunting Malawi Parliament for many years.In August last year, renowned political commentator George Phiri had urged Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara to take drastic measures against Members of Parliament (MPs) who abscond from deliberations in the House.