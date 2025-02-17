Temwa Chawinga in, as Fazili names 23 member squad against Zambia

Scorchers head coach Lovemore Fazili has named a 23-member squad for the forthcoming two FIFA sanctioned friendly matches against Zambia in Lusaka.

The Scorchers will face the Copper Queens on Saturday February 22, and Tuesday played Tuesday 25 February at Woodlands Stadium.

The delegation of local based players and officials will leave for Lusaka on Tuesday morning and are expected to be joined by four foreign based players who will fly directly to their bases.

The Chawinga sisters, Temwa and Tabitha have been included in the squad.

Temwa has joined the camp at Chiwembe this afternoon.