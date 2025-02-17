MLS Pushes for Proper Regulations of Judicial Reform Laws

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has assured the public that it will remain vigilant for swift implementation of judicial reform laws that parliament passed during the December sitting.

MLS president Patrick Mpaka said this during stakeholders postmortem meeting held in Lilongwe on Saturday.

The meeting focused on efforts applied in the formulation of the judicial reforms and administration bill.

Mpaka said even with the law in place, but there is need to push for speedy formulation of regulations for the operationalize of the laws by relevant agencies.

He said there has been outcries from the general public and MLS for a law that would instill discipline and efficiency in the judicially.

He said these included issues of appointment, suspension as wel as removal of judicial officers.

Mpaka added that the absence of the regulations has created operational gap.

He said, again leaving formulation of the regulations without giving them timeframe was a non-starter.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator for National Advocacy Platform Bacstone Nkhoma has assured the stakeholders that they would push for the familiarization of the laws.

Nkhoma has since asked for the translation of the new law into local languages for the sake of local users.