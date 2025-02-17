Legislators asked to advocate for food security in Malawi

By Alinafe Nyanda

Members of Parliament have been encouraged to leverage their legislative, budgeting and oversight role by enacting impactful policies and allocate resources for sustainable food system transformation.

Speaking in an interview on, executive director for Salima-based Living Way Education Centre, Pastor Yunusu Banda called upon members of Parliament to amplify people’s voice and ensure that food security and nutrition become top priorities in national policies and budget.

“It is an open secret that the current maize shortage has deteriorated socio-economic situation and we are also experiencing the sloppy health service delivery system. These complicate the work of NGOs and negatively affect the welfare of the ordinary citizens,” said Banda.

According to Pastor Banda food insecurity and malnutrition continue to pose significant challenges to the development of the country, saying it impairs economic growth, raises healthcare costs, and undermines the very foundations of national development.

On 14 February, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera officially opened the 51st Session of Parliament and the 2025/2026 Budget Meeting, with State of the Nation Address (SONA), titled “Taking Our Development Forward To Continue the Progress We Have Delivered,”