Leader of Opposition responds to Chakwera SONA

LEADER OF OPPOSITION RESPONSE TO THE STATE OF NATIONAL ADDRESS DELIVERED BY PRESIDENT CHAKWERA ON 14TH FEBRUARY, 2025

Madam Speaker, thank you for ensuring that I have this opportunity to respond to what cannot, by any standard, be called a State of the Nation Address. Let me also extend my gratitude to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, a proven leader who understands what a true SONA entails, the former President of the Republic of Malawi, and indeed the President and torchbearer of the Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Secondly, Madam Speaker, I sincerely apologize to the diplomatic corps, business leaders, civil society, and other stakeholders who attended this house last Friday expecting a proper address but instead listened to a campaign speech and all those lies. I acknowledge that your precious time was wasted on a speech that would have been more appropriate at a Village Development Committee meeting at the constituency level.

Madam Speaker, I felt like there was no need to respond to what President Chakwera presented in this house for the same fact it falls short of a state of the nation address and was all lies and self-glorification. My instincts were that I go for the legal path and consider the legal implications of the President’s actions.

However, I acknowledged that this year’s State of the Nation Address was the last for President Chakwera and his administration before we go to the polls on 16th September this year.

I make this point deliberately because, as we analyze the speech which was all lies, we must not only focus on its content but also evaluate the past four years of President Chakwera’s administration.

Madam Speaker, I appreciate that the President himself took this approach in his address, reflecting on his years in office by highlighting what he perceives as his administration’s achievements.

I also recall that last year, on 2nd February 2024, in his State of the Nation Address, the President presided over a speech marking Malawi’s 60th independence anniversary since 1964. In that address, he emphasized the need for seriousness in how the country conducts itself. He stated: “In this two thousand and twenty-fourth year of our Lord, Malawi turns 60. And a Diamond Jubilee is no small milestone for any nation, and as far as I am concerned, it is the latest reminder to all of us that we have no luxury to entertain any lack of seriousness. Therefore, as I stand here, I am fully expecting that the discussions to be held in this Fourth Meeting of the 50th Parliamentary Session will be done with the seriousness commensurate with the maturation of our nation.”

Madam Speaker, in the current address, the President repeatedly used the term “State of Development” to describe what he has dubbed “Taking our development forward to continue the progress we have delivered.”

These are the guiding principles I will use to inform my reaction to the 2025 State of the Nation Address.

The President has outlined various development initiatives, categorizing them as food security development, economic development, governance development, human capital development, and infrastructure development.

Madam Speaker, I wish to address these claims, guided by President Chakwera’s theme of “taking our development forward.” While the entire nation has disputed the developments he spent time highlighting, I wish to draw attention to two key considerations in understanding what the President means by development:

a) What does the term “development” truly mean?

b) What was the state of development in 2020 when the President took office?

Madam Speaker, without delving too deeply into academic discourse, the United Nations recognizes development based on the work of Amartya Sen, who defined development in one word—“happiness.” People experience happiness when they enjoy freedoms.

Madam Speaker, I pose a critical question that ties together points ‘a’ and ‘b’ above: Are Malawians happier under President Chakwera’s leadership than they were in 2020 when he took over from Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika?

To answer this question, let us examine the following key economic indicators:

Inflation rate: 2020 versus 2025. In 2020 inflation rate was 9 percent while today, it is over 33 percent. Interest rate: 2020 versus 2025. In 2020 interest rate was 12 percent and today it is 35 percent. Foreign exchange rate: 2020 versus 2025. It was 750 Malawi Kwacha in 2020 and today it is about 1800 Malawi Kwacha in banks while it is over 5 Thousand Kwacha in parallel markets. Fertilizer prices: 2020 versus 2025. It was 17 Thousand Kwacha in 2020 and it is 130 Thousand Kwacha today. Price of a 50kg bag of maize: 2020 versus 2025. It was less than 10 Thousand Kwacha in 2020 and it is over 100 Thousand Kwacha today. Fuel prices (petrol and diesel): 2020 versus 2025. Price of sugar: 2020 versus 2025. Price of bread: 2020 versus 2025. Prices of building materials such as cement: 2020 versus 2025. Transport costs: 2020 versus 2025.

This list could go on…

Madam Speaker, the answers to these questions determine whether Malawians are experiencing true development and progress. Anyone claiming to be “taking development forward” must be confident that these indicators reflect positively on their leadership. If we visit ordinary Malawians in Kasiya, Malomo in Ntchisi, Msakambewa in Dowa, Chamama in Kasungu, Mnjonja in Dedza, Mwansambo in Nkhotakota, and Kapiri in Mchinji, will they testify that they are better off today than they were in 2020?

The President listed numerous development projects that, in reality, have not improved people’s living standards. Roads should transform lives, yet the administration boasts about roads that do not significantly impact livelihoods.

According to the President’s speech, the government has distributed NEEF loans, but entrepreneurs struggle to sustain their businesses due to an unfavorable economic environment.

Madam Speaker, what is the value of loans under such conditions? The administration has provided fertilizer to a few farming households, yet they remain food insecure because the real issues affecting agricultural productivity have not been addressed. We continue to distribute free maize to hunger-stricken families—an admission of failure in achieving food security.

Madam Speaker, ORDINARY MALAWIANS ARE THE BEST JUDGES OF THIS COUNTRY’S PROGRESS!

Furthermore, Madam Speaker, the President repeatedly likened his policies to “surgery,” implying that Malawians must endure pain for the sake of progress. However, I must emphasize that surgery and pain should have been experienced in his first year in office, not in the final year of his administration. By now, Malawians expected a healed patient, not prolonged suffering.

Madam Speaker, President Chakwera has missed a crucial opportunity to demonstrate how he intends to alleviate Malawians’ suffering in the few months remaining before elections. He should have presented concrete solutions to:

Restore forex availability and control the parallel market which is selling a US dollar at Five Thousand Kwacha plus. Reduce fertilizer prices and ensure timely supply. Lower maize prices. Ensure consistent fuel supply. Support young entrepreneurs struggling with NEEF loan repayments. Create decent jobs for the youth as promised. End rampant corruption and ensure the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is not used to persecute opposition members while shielding ruling party officials. Assist those affected by cyclones and natural disasters in rebuilding their lives. Ensure equal development opportunities across all regions of Malawi. Rescuing the economy which is in fiscal distress.

Madam Speaker, let me emphasize that President Chakwera’s speech was yet another disappointing attempt to justify his administration’s failures. It fell short of the seriousness he himself called for in the last SONA. Instead of presenting a clear vision, he relied on political propaganda, shifting blame to the DPP, external factors, and listing incomplete projects as achievements.

Madam Speaker, let me break down the so called SONA, page by page:

Lack of Vision and Strategic Planning (Pages 3-10)

A true leader should inspire confidence in the nation’s future. However, President Chakwera’s speech lacked a roadmap for economic transformation. His theme, “Taking Our Development Forward” (Page 3), was nothing more than a slogan without a well-defined policy framework to support it.

Overemphasis on Pain Without Tangible Solutions (Pages 3-9, 36-38)

Throughout his speech, Chakwera repeatedly reminded Malawians of their hardships, using phrases like “season of sacrifice and pain” (Page 3). But pain without a recovery plan is meaningless.

Madam Speaker, the President acknowledged the 44% devaluation of the Kwacha (Page 8) but failed to outline a strategy for stabilizing the economy. He admitted cutting spending on key sectors, yet ordinary citizens continue to struggle with high food prices, rising transport costs, and failing businesses. While he claimed to have fought cholera and provided humanitarian aid (Page 7), he failed to present permanent solutions to prevent future crises.

Failed Economic Promises (Pages 6-8, 20-25, 40-45)

One of the biggest betrayals of Chakwera’s presidency is his failure to deliver economic relief to Malawians.

Madam Speaker, in 2020, at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe, Chakwera promised to lower fertilizer prices to Four Thousand Kwacha per fifty kilograms bag. Yet today, due to his administration’s poor planning, prices have skyrocketed to One Hundred and Forty Thousand Kwacha. His economic policies have also led to a 44% devaluation of the Kwacha (Page 8), pushing inflation to unbearable levels. Meanwhile, forex shortages persist, yet he offers no concrete plan to boost exports or attract foreign investment.

Political Propaganda vs. Real Development (Pages 34-40)

Chakwera’s speech was filled with exaggerated claims of progress while ignoring the harsh realities Malawians face daily. He boasted of “delivering development” but failed to acknowledge how corruption and economic mismanagement have stalled major projects.

For instance, Phalombe District Council has refuted Chakwera’s claim that twenty-eight security houses had been constructed in Phalombe. The Council Chair publicly dismissed this claim, and similar exaggerations were made about security houses in Luchenza, Likoma, and other places. In most cases, where construction is even underway, progress is still at the foundation level.

Madam Speaker, the President falsely claimed credit for the construction of a clinic at Chapananga, which was actually built by Community Forum Organization (COMO). The same deception applies to Kamphenda Health Centre in Rumphi, which remains incomplete despite his claim of completion. In unbelievable event, Chakwera own Member of Parliament for Rumphi West has called the President and his informant liars.

Similarly, road construction projects listed on Pages 40-45 are either behind schedule or underfunded. In fact, many of these projects—such as the Crossroads-Kanengo Road, the Lilongwe Bridge, and the M1 Road rehabilitation—were initiated by Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s administration. If not for APM, what would Chakwera have accomplished in Lilongwe?

The Fight Against Corruption (Page 6)

Madam Speaker, President Chakwera claimed his administration is fighting corruption, yet corruption scandals involving his own party members remain unresolved. His ministers, including himself, are implicated in corruption, and the nation remembers how Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma was harassed for her efforts to fight corruption in his government. Now, his administration is trying to install a puppet ACB Director to ensure the bureau remains toothless.

Blaming External Factors Instead of Taking Responsibility (Pages 5-8, 36-38)

Instead of acknowledging his administration’s failures, President Chakwera blamed external factors—the Russia-Ukraine war (Page 7), COVID-19 (Page 5), and Cyclone Freddy (Page 8). While these events had an impact, other African nations faced the same challenges but implemented policies to stabilize their economies. Chakwera’s administration, on the other hand, has failed to take proactive measures.

Madam Speaker, when all is said and done, I want to bring to your attention Section 89 paragraph 3 of the constitution of the Republic of Malawi, and I quote;

“the President shall each year, immediately before the consideration of the official budget, attend Parliament – shall

a) Address Parliament on the state of the nation and the future policies of the Government at that time

b) Report on the policies of the previous year: and

c) Respond to questions” end of quote.

Madam Speaker, based on what President Chakwera presented last Friday, we all agree that he didn’t pronounce any government policy at this time in his speech, let alone future policies. This SONA therefore, is unconstitutional.

Madam Speaker, as the opposition we are wondering on what will be the basis of the forthcoming national budget? A budget that incorporates the September elections should be formed based on analysis of past policies and projections of the future policies.

In fact, Madam Speaker, we the opposition will not debate on this unconstitutional SONA for it was nothing but a political speech full of lies.

Conclusion

Madam Speaker, Malawi deserves better leadership—leadership with a clear vision and a track record of delivering real results. Chakwera’s 2025 unconstitutional SONA failed to inspire confidence in his leadership. It was filled with excuses, vague achievements, and outright lies.

Madam Speaker, Malawians cannot vote again for a President who has lied to the nation on several occasion. I don’t want to mention the lies for I’m at pains responding to unconstitutional speech.

Madam Speaker, Malawians need a leader who provides practical solutions, not one who glorifies suffering while delivering little progress. It is time for real leadership that prioritizes economic growth, forex stability, and job creation. Malawi deserves better, and thankfully, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is returning to redeem his people. As for Chakwera, the time has come for him to prepare his exit. As of the speech that was delivered, l repeat was unconstitutional and does not qualify to be a State of the Nation Address. Consequently, does not deserve to be debated on.

I submit Madam Speaker.