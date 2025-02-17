Kamsikili fires up Mitundu Baptist FC

As Mitundu Baptist Football Club prepares into the NBS National First Division League, Councillor Sekelani Kamsikili has assured the team of his total support to ensure that the team performs well in the competition.

Kamsikili made the pledged at an award ceremony organised by the team to honor the top-performing players in the 2024 Chipiku Premier Division League season.

Speaking on behalf of legislator for the area, honourable Binton Kusaila, Kamsikili said will consider the appeal from the team’s patron Macleen Chimwenje on the need to allocate land for the construction of the stadium in the area as one way of improving the area and to allow people watch the games in their precinct.

“We are the people of Mitundu residents and the beneficiaries of the team, and the team belongs to us. Wherever the team goes, they represent us, so it’s our responsibility to provide all the support for the team to survive in the National League” noted Kamsikili

Antonio Manda, general secretary for the Central Region Football Association (CRFA), commended Mitundu Baptist FC for taking the initiative of promoting their team to the community as this will help the club garner more support.

“I have hope that three teams will represent us well because they qualified to NBS National First Division League on merit, which gives hope to CRFA management,” said Manda.

Manda added that CRFA will provide material, financial, and technical support to all participating teams under its jurisdiction in order to ensure that the teams play in the Super League.

Audlow Makonyola, coach for Mitundu Baptist FC, has emphasized beefing up the squad with experienced players to survive.

During the ceremony, Mitundu Baptist FC patron also donated a projector to the CRFA as part of the appreciation and the support towards the association.