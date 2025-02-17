Dausi applauds President Chakwera’s SONA, describes it as true reflection of current administration

Member of Parliament for Mwanza Central, Nicolas Dausi, has applauded President Chakwera’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), describing it as a true reflection of the current administration’s achievements in his constituency.

Dausi made the remarks today, at the Parliament building in Lilongwe, during his response to President Chakwera’s address at the 51st Parliamentary Session.

He emphasised that that President Chakwera’s administration has made significant progress in Mwanza Central and the district.

“Madam Speaker, it is well known that President Chakwera has demonstrated strong leadership and delivered for the people,” Dausi said. “The people of Mwanza Central are very happy with what the President has done for the district.” He said

Dausi specifically mentioned the construction of the Mwanza Stadium, a development that will significantly improve the district’s outlook stating that once completed, it will provide a modern facility for youth engagement.

” Currently, the stadium is 90 percent complete, and the contractor has assured methat it will be completed by March 2025, with the opening scheduled for April 2025,” he said

Additionally, Dausi highlighted President Chakwera’s commitment to improving healthcare in Mwanza.

This includes the upgrade of Thambani Health Centre to a Rural Hospital, the completion of Galafa and Kalanga Health Posts, and the establishment of three new health centers in the district.

He also cautioned other Members of Parliament against politicising the SONA, urging focus on the tangible achievements of President Chakwera.

“I know some will attempt to politicise my speech, but I stand by the fact that President Chakwera has delivered for the people of Mwanza,” Dausi said.

In the education sector, Dausi praised the President for the establishment of two secondary schools—Kawedza and Phete—that will contribute significantly to improving education in the district.

While acknowledging the government’s efforts in development, Dausi also highlighted the impact of the recent dry spell, which has left many areas, including Mwanza, food insecure.

He has appealed to government to continue supporting the people of Mwanza, particularly in areas hardest hit by hunger.

In his closing remarks after the debate, Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture commended Dausi for his insights and contribution, assuring the house that President Chakwera will ensure the continued transformation of the country through the Constituency Development Fund.