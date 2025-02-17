Balaka communities urged to stop charcoal burning business

By Alinafe Nyanda

The local communities in Balaka have been urged to stop charcoal burning and begin to protect their forests and plant new trees for sustainable wood sources.

Social Commentator Henry Kayira made the remarks during this year’s tree planting awareness campaign organised by Nditha Youth Organisation, at Mchenga Primary Schoor in area of traditional authority Nsamala in the district.

Kayira acknowledged that many households lack access to energy sources like electricity or gas forcing many families to rely on charcoal purchased from traders who source their product from rural area forests.

He noted that this problem is an impediment towards environment conservation but was quick to call on charcoal traders to reflect on their actions and begin to planting more tree and venture into other profitable businesses.

“If you cut a tree and never decide to plant any more, never blame God or anybody for withholding the rains. Nature gives back what you give it. Do not accuse the elderly for holding rains,” said Kayira.

Balaka West parliamentarian Bertha Mackenzie Ndebele lamented that widespread deforestation is a major problem in rural areas which results in soil erosion and degradation furthering low agricultural productivity.

Ndebele advised the community to work together with Nditha Youth Organisation and look for ways of reducing deforestation.

In Malawi, over 95% of the population cook using wood or charcoal.