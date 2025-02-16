Maranatha Academy’s Sports Day Supremacy: A Testament to Student Excellence

Maranatha Academy has emerged victorious in a thrilling sports day competition, defeating Kalibu Academy with an impressive 3-1 win record.

The academy’s teams showcased their exceptional skills and teamwork, securing wins in Football (Team A) with a score of 1-0, Volleyball with a score of 3-1, and Basketball with a convincing score of 38-24.

Although the Football (Team B) team suffered a narrow 7-8 loss, their effort and dedication were commendable.

The sports day event is a testament to Maranatha Academy’s commitment to providing a well-rounded education that extends beyond academics.

The academy believes in fostering a balance between books and extracurricular activities, enabling students to thrive in all aspects of life.

By offering a range of extracurricular activities, Maranatha Academy is helping students develop new skills, form lasting friendships, and have fun.

The academy’s emphasis on balancing academics and sports is evident in its students’ success and enthusiasm.

The victory is a proud moment for Maranatha Academy, and the students, teachers, and staff are celebrating this achievement.