Chimwendo inaugurates modern clinic in Salima built with GESD assistance

Minister of Local Government Unity and Culture who is also Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP Richard Chimwendo Banda says the opening of Mnena health center is a reflection of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s commitment to advancing the call to help the poor and the vulnerable in the country.

The Minister was speaking today M’nena Primary School ground in Traditional Authority Makanjira in Salima district.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said government is putting measures to respond accordingly to the healthcare system that have been choked for long time.

Chimwendo said it is pleasing to note that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is constructing several primary healthcare outreach with an aim to serve the women and those in remote areas.

On other developments, Chimwendo said government will continue to unleash developments in other sectors including agricultural mega farms, roads infrastructure, youths developments among others as per his Friday State of the Nation Address.

Also speaking at the rally was the Member of Parliament for the area, Enock Phale who lauded President Chakwera for being a servant leader.

Chimwendo was accompanied by the Minister of Health Khumbize Chaponda among other party high ranking members.