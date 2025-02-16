Apongozi TV Series honour Maria Chidzanja-Nkhoma

Producers of the Apongozi TV Series, HD Plus Creations have honoured the legendary Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) broadcaster and actress late Maria Chidzanja-Nkhoma for her incredible contributions towards the production of the movie.

Chidzanja-Nkhoma who was featured on Apongozi TV Series before her death on January 9 2021, played the role of Apongozi in the movie series.

Speaking on the sidelines of the official release of the all the 10-series of the Apongozi TV Series for online streaming on Friday, one of the directors of the movie Gift ‘Sukez; Sukali described Chidzanja-Nkhoma as one of the undisputable gifted actresses who added a yummy spice to Apongozi Series.

“Apongozi TV series is a drama-filled movie whose quality, suspense and twists can never be appreciated without mentioning Maria. She was a gen who added a luscious part to the movie. We will forever miss her incredible talent at HD Plus Creations,” said Sukez.

According to him, Chidzanja-Nkhoma was in the special category on older talented actors who were rare to find in the country.

“Most movie productions which feature older cast fail to deliver because it’s not easy to find energetic and talented older cast. Chidzanja-Nkhoma was one of its kind and irreplaceable,” said Sukez.

The first series of Apongozi were premiered on Zodiak Television in December 2022 and then airing on Zodiak’s Facebook page and HD Plus Creations’ YouTube channel.

HD Plus Creation has released all the 10 series of the action-packed drama that revolve around a matrilineal (chikamwini) family which lives with its five daughters and their sons-in-law. The action of the drama rises when one of the sons in-law (Edwin Chombo) sends offensive pictures and videos of himself to his mother in-law (Apongozi) erroneously.