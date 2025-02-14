Woman raped in Police custody, officer arrested

A police officer in Malawi has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman while she was in custody at Lunzu Police Unit in Blantyre.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on February 11, 2025.

The victim, Brenda Lyson, had been arrested on February 9, 2025, for acts intended to cause grievous harm.

The police report states that the officer, Sgt. Victor Kachingwe, allegedly took the victim to the records office at night, where the rape occurred.

The officer reportedly promised to help the victim secure an unconditional release.

The victim was sentenced to four years in prison on February 13, 2025, for the initial offense.

It was during her court appearance that she revealed the alleged rape.

The police have issued the victim a medical report, and the results are pending.

Sgt. Kachingwe has been arrested and is in custody awaiting further investigation and directives.