SECTION 65: DPP says speaker Gotani Hara compromised

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara of being compromised after Parliament dismissed the party’s request to declare vacant the seats of five Members of Parliament who allegedly crossed the floor.

According to Ian Mwenye, spokesperson for Parliament, the request lacked sufficient evidence to support the allegations.

However, Chipiliro Mpinganjira, DPP’s Director of Legal Affairs, countered that the decision was expected, given the speaker’s compromised position.

In an interview with Zodiak Online, Political analyst Dr. George Chaima criticized Parliament’s leadership for shielding lawmakers who deliberately flouted the law.

This development comes amidst reports that MP Welani Chilenga has officially joined the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), while others now serve as ministers and deputies, including Joyce Chitsulo, Benedicto Chambo and Owen Chomanika.