Saturday, February 15, 2025
DPP’s Bright Msaka tears apart Chakwera’s SONA, Labels it unconstitutional

MSAKA:

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Eastern Region, Bright Msaka, has strongly criticized President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), describing it as unconstitutional.

Msaka’s remarks come after Chakwera delivered the address at the new parliament building in Lilongwe, highlighting his achievements during his 5-year term without outlining future plans.

According to Msaka, Section 89(3)(a) of the Constitution requires the President to articulate “the future policies of the Government” in his SONA.

Msaka argued that Chakwera’s failure to do so renders the address unconstitutional.

“We heard of no future policies. Perhaps Chakwera knows that his time is over. Legally speaking, a SONA without future policies is unconstitutional!” Msaka said.

In a related development, the opposition benches were largely empty during Chakwera’s address, with many opposition MPs leaving the Parliament chambers as the address progressed.

Some opposition MPs followed the SONA via their phones while having lunch.

The empty benches were a clear indication of the opposition’s dissatisfaction with the address.

