Controversial Prophet Bushiri tells Malawians to shut up: “Stop questioning source of my wealth”

Controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has fired back at critics questioning the source of his wealth, telling them to shut up and mind their own business.

In a recent social media post, Bushiri shared a picture of himself in his early days, highlighting the stark contrast between his past and present.

The prophet, known for his lavish lifestyle and extensive business empire, accused his detractors of being hypocrites.

“When I was poor, they did not ask the source of my poverty. Now that I am blessed, they want to know the source of my money,” he wrote.

Bushiri emphasized that his success is not due to magic or luck, but rather the result of hard work and determination.

“That picture can tell you why I got blessed. It’s not magic. We worked it up!” he exclaimed.

The prophet’s response comes amid ongoing scrutiny and criticism from various quarters, with some accusing him of using his church to amass wealth and influence.

Bushiri’s latest comments are likely to spark further debate and discussion, with some supporters hailing his success as an inspiration, while others continue to question the legitimacy of his wealth.

In a separate development, Bushiri is currently facing extradition proceedings in Malawi after fleeing South Africa, where he was arrested in 2019 on charges of money laundering, fraud, and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, skipped bail and fled to Malawi, prompting the South African government to request their extradition.

The case is ongoing, with Bushiri denying any wrongdoing and claiming that the charges against him are politically motivated.