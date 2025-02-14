Chakwera is a “pathological” liar, says Phalombe Council

Phalombe District Council has disputed President Lazarus Chakwera’s claim that 29 security staff houses have been built in the district.

According to the council, no houses for security staff have been constructed in the past five years, contradicting Chakwera’s statement in his State of National Address (SONA) today.

Council chairperson Agason Sompho revealed that the government had only informed them of plans to construct houses for security personnel, but no foundation has been laid yet.

“The council was only told that the government intends to construct houses for the men in uniform,” said Sompho in an interview with Zodiak Online.

Phalombe Civil Society Organizations Network chairperson Vincent Mkamanga expressed disbelief, stating that construction has not commenced despite promises made.

“The truth of the matter is that construction of security staff houses has not commenced despite promises made,” Mkamanga said.

In his SONA, Chakwera said Chakwera assured the people of Phalombe that his administration will continue to implement development initiatives aimed at improving their lives and advancing the district’s progress.

The President highlighted key achievements, noting that his administration has disbursed K427 Million in loans for fertilizer distribution to farmers.

In addition, the government has spent K4.7 billion kwacha on food aid, which has been distributed to 44,696 households across the district.

Chakwera also emphasized the provision of social support, with social cash transfers benefiting 11,099 households and climate-smart cash support reaching 22,542 households.

Furthermore, cash transfers have been provided to 49,000 people affected by stock fraud, ensuring that vulnerable communities are supported.

In terms of economic development, the President revealed that his administration has secured a mining development agreement with Lancaster Exploration Limited, with the people of Phalombe being the first beneficiaries of this initiative.

Through the Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP), the government has connected 67 households to electricity, further improving access to energy in the district.

Additionally, 66 houses have been delivered to victims of cyclone threats as part of ongoing disaster recovery efforts.

On security and infrastructure development, President Chakwera announced the completion of 29 security staff houses, aimed at improving safety and creating a more conducive environment for business in Phalombe.

The President also highlighted the government’s investment in human capital, with the construction of four new schools, the addition of 39 new classrooms, and the recruitment of 210 teachers on a permanent basis.

These efforts are intended to strengthen the education sector in Phalombe and provide better opportunities for the youth.

He stated that government has successfully operationalised the John Chilembwe Hospital, enhancing healthcare services in the district.

In addition, 450 households have been provided with free water connections, ensuring access to clean water for local communities.