Chakwera highlights achievements in SONA

President Lazarus Chakwera delivered his State of the Nation Address on Friday, highlighting significant progress in various districts across Malawi.

In Nsanje, the president expressed optimism about the rehabilitation of the rail system, which is expected to turn the district into a cargo hub.

“The rehabilitation of the rail system in Nsanje will soon help turn the district into a cargo hub,” Chakwera said.

He also reported that over 7,074 households have benefited from the social cash transfer program in Nsanje.

Additionally, Cyclone Freddy victims in the district have received support from the government, with K2 billion distributed for business ventures.

In Karonga, the government has implemented initiatives to address food insecurity. Chakwera highlighted the rehabilitation of four previously neglected irrigation schemes in the district, designed to support both maize and rice production.

The National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) has dispersed K5.4 billion to over 6,500 individuals in Karonga to start businesses.

Additionally, the government has installed solar electricity in 6,531 homes and brought electricity to 201 training centers.

In Nkhatabay, the president highlighted the construction of a 450-hectare irrigation scheme, one of 16 new projects covering 2,215 hectares.

The government has also collaborated with the World Food Programme to support food security initiatives.

Chakwera also reported that the government has provided loans amounting to K3.1 billion to 4,506 individuals in Nkhatabay through NEEF.

Social cash transfers have benefited 6,470 vulnerable households, and 14,176 people have received assistance through the Climate Smart Enhancement Programme.

The president’s address highlighted the government’s commitment to improving the lives of Malawians across the country.