Chakwera casts doubt on Chilima’s inquiry findings:”Only God knows what happened at Chikangawa”

President Lazarus Chakwera has sparked fresh debate surrounding the death of his former Vice President, Saulos Chilima, by casting doubt on the findings of the commission of inquiry.

In his State of the Nation Address at parliament, Chakwera expressed the pain and grief felt by the nation, saying: “It has been excruciatingly painful to feel our hearts breaking from the shocking and tragic death of late Vice President [Saulos] Chilima and 8 others.”

Chakwera also acknowledged the ongoing speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding the accident, stating: “Painful to see our society being torn apart by political witch-hunts and conspiracy theories about the accident.”

Furthermore, Chakwera seemed to suggest that the truth about the accident may never be fully known, quoting Mary Chilima, the late Vice President’s wife, who said: “Only our Heavenly Father has answers about what happened on that plane before it went down.”

This statement has raised eyebrows, as it appears to undermine the findings of the commission of inquiry.

The commission’s report had cleared Chakwera of any involvement in the plane crash, attributing the accident to poor weather conditions.

However, Chakwera’s latest comments seem to suggest that there may be more to the story than what has been officially reported.