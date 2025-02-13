spot_img
Thursday, February 13, 2025
MUBAS students embarrassed in viral video

A scandalous video has surfaced involving two students from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) in Blantyre.

According to a video clip making rounds on social media, a male and female student were caught engaging in intimate behavior at the university’s campus, specifically on the steps, in broad daylight.

The video shows the students being disrupted by a group of onlookers who shouted at them, prompting the female student to flee the scene hastily.

Meanwhile, University authorities have not yet commented on the matter.

Watch the video here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb62zVfLikgBQu2gJM1n

