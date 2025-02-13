Jamila Construction to construct K44 million bridge in Mwanza

Mwanza District Council has launched the construction of the Chimaere Bridge Project, which will connect Mwanza District and Chikwawa District in the lower shire.

The project, valued at MK44,800,000, is being funded by the District Development Fund (DDF) and is expected to be completed within three months.

Jamila Construction, a company owned by Halima Katika, has been awarded the project after successfully constructing the MK68,000,000 Humba Bridge in Mwanza.

The company has promised to deliver quality results, ensuring good time management and a positive working relationship with the community.

The Chimaere Bridge will ease challenges faced by locals, including learners from Kalanga Secondary School, who previously struggled to cross the Makutu River during rainy seasons.

Many people were washed away while attempting to cross the river, but the new bridge is expected to put an end to these dangers.

Mphatso Banda, a community member, expressed his happiness with the project, saying “Am really happy with the whole exercise. People around Kalanga area were facing a lot of challenges when crossing this bridge. Learners were being washed away at this area but now this will be a song of the past.”

Jamila Construction Managing Director Halima Katika promised to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

“The whole construction exercise started on January 14 and we expect to finish the whole exercise by March 30, 2025 and we promise to meet the deadline as everything needed for the whole project is in place as am talking to you,” Katika said.

Katika also attributed the company’s success to its commitment to quality and timely delivery.

“As the Managing Director of Jamila Construction I make sure that we deliver good results to the client. We don’t compromise on quality and also good time management is our priority. We also make sure that there is good working relationship with the community,” she said.

Jamila Construction has a proven track record, having worked with Roads Authority, Mulanje District Council, and Blantyre City Council since its establishment in 2009.

The company’s commitment to quality and timely delivery is expected to ensure the success of the Chimaere Bridge Project.