Youth have a role during September general elections – Phale

Phale – Urging youths to abstain from violence during general election

By Alinafe Nyanda

Member of parliament for Salima North West Constituency Enock Phale says the upcoming elections presents enormous opportunity for the young generation to break away from historical association with pre-and post-election violence.

Speaking in an interview, Phale said this time young people have the chance to shatter this stereotype and resist attempts by certain leaders to manipulate them into becoming agents of political violence.

He underscored that commendable involvement in these elections by youths will highlight their determinations to disprove the notion that they are the face of violence, emphasizing their potential to drive positive change and contributions to peaceful and prosperous future for Malawi.

“They should desist from engaging into violent behaviour. Let the youths use their energy productively like farming, business, schooling etc than in acts of misconduct” appealed Phale.

Salima – based social commentator Joseph Kandiyesa said youth in the country have a paramount role to play in this upcoming general elections and should utilize the elections as an opportunity to take up space on governance decision-making tables.

“The youth need to influence the designing and framing of manifestos; ensure that manifestos align with the 2063 agenda not just relief things which in most cases are not sustainable and highly vulnerable to abuse.

“It is high time the youth started appreciating projects that lay social economic foundations of our country rather than those that just focus on consumption. Finally, the youth should not accept to be used as weapons of destruction’” he emphasised

The Africa Union Agenda 2063 “The Africa We Want “, emphasizes the vital role of growth in peace, security, and development in Africa and the diaspora.

On September 16, this year Malawi is set to hold general elections for Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government elections.