Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Nankhumwa Proves Critics Wrong as PDP Pulls Mammoth Crowds in Mchinji

People’s Development Party (PDP) President Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa has once again silenced his critics who claimed that his party’s popularity was confined to the Southern region especially Mulanje, his home district.

After drawing massive crowds in Mulanje, Nankhumwa has now stormed Mchinji, where thousands of enthusiastic supporters have turned up to interact with their leader.

On Monday, Nankhumwa addressed vibrant political meetings, targeting the party’s structures in Kapiri and Mkanda, where supporters braved the scorching heat to show their unwavering support for PDP.

Today, the momentum continued as he took his campaign to Nkhwazi Ground, reaffirming the party’s growing national appeal.

The overwhelming turnouts in Mchinji have dispelled the notion that PDP is a regional entity, instead proving that the party enjoys a strong grassroots presence across the country. Party structures have been mobilized in all corners of Malawi, solidifying PDP’s position as a formidable force ahead of the general elections scheduled for September this year.

Speaking at the meetings, Nankhumwa reiterated his commitment to a people-centered leadership, promising economic transformation, and end to hunger, job creation, and policies that uplift the lives of ordinary Malawians.

In Mchinji, Dr. Nankhumwa is being accompanied by NGC members among them Hon. Ronnex Issa, Hon. Sosten Chimimba, Hon. Dinnah Solomoni, Hon. Kettie Mkandawire, Hon. Judith Masanda and Hon. Phoebe Mtembenuzeni.

On Monday, the party’s Vice President Dr. Rose Sakala was also in attendance.

With each successful meeting, PDP continues to demonstrate that it is a party with a national footprint, ready to contest and win across all regions of Malawi.

