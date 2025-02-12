Nankhumwa: A Master of Grassroots Politics

President of the People’s Development Party (PDP) Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa has long been known for his ability to connect with people at the grassroots. His political journey, from serving as Vice President for the South in the Democratic Progressive Party DPP to his current role in PDP, has been defined by his hands-on approach and deep engagement with party structures.

He was the only politician to have gone around the country soon after the 2019 elections, where he thanked the voters and at the same time analyzing the results scored by the then ruling DPP.

The formation of the PDP saw Nankhumwa, fondly known as KN in the political circles, continuing with the same approach as he gathered almost knew faces.

Two weeks ago, he left many in awe when he pulled mammoth crowds in Mulanje, where he met local PDP leaders and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the party from the ground up. This week, his political outreach has taken him to Mchinji, where he has already engaged with structures in Kapiri and Mkanda.

Dr. Nankhumwa’s strength lies in his ability to listen, mobilize, and inspire—qualities that make him one of the best grassroots politicians in the country. As he continues his tour, his impact on PDP’s foundation grows stronger, setting the stage for a formidable political movement.