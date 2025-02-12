Mary Chilima breaks down in tears as Namadingo performs “Tikamadzapita” at SKC foundation launch

Musician Patience Namadingo brought tears to the eyes of Mary Chilima, the widow of late UTM president Saulos Klaus Chilima, during the launch of the SKC Foundation at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Namadingo’s emotional performance of his song “Tikamadzapita” sparked a moment of reflection, with some attendees singing along and others shedding tears.

The song’s lyrics, which speak to the grief of losing loved ones, resonated deeply with the audience.

Chilima, who was visibly emotional during the performance, spoke afterwards about the lingering pain and unanswered questions surrounding the death of her husband and others.

SKC Foundation launch currectly underway is being attended by various dignitaries and supporters, and aimed to uphold the vision and goals of the late Saulos Klaus Chilima.

Despite the somber moment, the event celebrated Chilima’s legacy and commitment to transformation and development in Malawi.

The death of Saulos Klaus Chilima on June 10, 2024, in a plane crash has been shrouded in controversy, with many questions still unanswered.