Liberian President Suspends Officials for Non-Compliance with Assets Declaration

President of Liberia Joseph Nyuma Boakai, has immediately suspended all government officials who failed to declare their assets within the required timeframe.

This action is in accordance with Article 2, Section 10.2(h) of the Act to Amend Section 5.2 and Section 10.2 of the 2014 Code of Conduct and follows the President’s directive issued on November 27, 2024, granting a ten-day grace period for compliance.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has provided a list of non-compliant officials, and those listed are now suspended for a period of one month without pay or until they submit the required declarations.

As part of this directive, all suspended officials must immediately turn over government assets to compliant heads of agencies, their designees, or authorized personnel within their respective institutions.

The President remains steadfast in his commitment to good governance, integrity, and the rule of law.

Public officials are reminded that assets declaration is not only a legal obligation but also a fundamental measure to promote transparency and restore public trust in government institutions.

President Boakai reiterates that failure to comply with asset declaration requirements undermines national efforts to combat corruption and ensure accountability.

Moving forward, he warned strict enforcement of legal and ethical standards will continue to be a priority of this Administration.